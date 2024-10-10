BBC weather app predicting hurricane and 14,000mph winds for Mansfield
The app said Mansfield was about to be hit by hurricane-force winds with wind speeds of 14,130mph.
Hurricane Milton is currently battering Florida and the app appears to have been somewhat affected by this extreme weather.
The BBC has said it is a glitch with the app and it is working to resolve the problem.
So, in the words of former BBC weatherman Michael Fish back in 1987 when he dismissed claims a hurricane was heading for the south coast of England – only for one of the worst storms in recent times to duly batter the country – the app says there’s a hurricane coming, don’t worry, there isn’t.
