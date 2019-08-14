BBC One's Eat Well For Less wants Mansfield families for new series

Food shopping can be one of the biggest outgoings for most households.

If you have lot of mouths to feed, fussy eaters or health requirements, you might struggle to keep costs down.

Gregg Wallaceand award-winning greengrocer Chris Bavin are back

But help is at hand because the BBC is looking for Mansfield families to take part in the new series of Eat Well For Less.

Gregg Wallace and award-winning greengrocer Chris Bavin are back for the seventh series, which helps families across the UK save money, sort food facts from food fiction and eat well for less.

No shopping bill is too big for the men who've helped families across the country adjust their eating and shopping habits over the years.

Over the last six series they've worked with students, families who haven't eaten a meal together for three years and couples who spend far too much on takeaways, to name just a few.

Eat Well For Less is produced by RDF West for the BBC.

How to apply

To apply, or find out more, email eatwell@rdftelevision.com, or call 0117 9707682

Here is one of former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace's eat well for less recipes:

Chicken satay noodles

Peanut butter and coconut milk make a quick DIY satay sauce.

Pack out this filling noodle dish with plenty of fresh veg and strips of chicken or turkey.

Each serving provides 747 kcal, 46g protein, 84g carbohydrates (of which 14g sugars), 23g fat (of which 9g saturates), 10g fibre and 2.7g salt.

Serves 4

Ingredients

400g/14oz chicken or turkey breast, cut into strips

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp cornflour

375g/13oz dried egg noodles

2 tsp rapeseed oil

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

3 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 x 400ml tin reduced-fat coconut milk

100g/3½oz sugar snap peas

150g/5½oz mixed frozen beans and peas

100g/3½oz frozen sweetcorn

1 lime, juice only

1 carrot, shaved into thin slices using a vegetable peeler

75g/2¾oz baby spinach leaves

2 tbsp roughly chopped cashew nuts

2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander

Method

Put the chicken in a bowl, add the soy sauce and cornflour and mix well. Cover and set aside for a few moments.

Meanwhile, bring a large pan of water to the boil, add the noodles and cook according to the packet instructions. Drain in a colander, rinse with cold water until they are cold, then drain once more and tip them back into the cold pan. Add half the rapeseed oil and toss.

Heat a wok until hot, add the remaining rapeseed oil and the spring onions and stir-fry for 1 minute, or until softened. Add the peanut butter, chilli sauce and coconut milk and stir until combined. Bring to a simmer, then add the marinated chicken and poach for 4 minutes, or until cooked through. Add the sugar snap peas and simmer for another 2 minutes, or until nearly tender, then add the frozen peas, beans and sweetcorn. Return to the boil, stir in the lime juice and check the seasoning – you might want to add more lime juice or chilli, depending how hot you like it.

Stir in the cooked noodles and heat for 1-2 minutes, or until hot through. Stir in the carrot shavings and spinach and remove from the heat. The heat from the dish will wilt the spinach down. Stir a couple of times.

Serve in bowls, garnished with the cashews and coriander.

Recipe Tips

Chop everything while the chicken marinates and the noodles cook – this saves time and means that everything is ready before you start actually cooking.

Draining and refreshing (running the noodles in cold water) can be done to noodles, rice and pasta if you’re making a large batch to use later – it stops the cooking process so that you can just heat them through when needed. Adding a little oil stops them sticking together – you can do this with noodles or pasta (not rice) and by using sesame oil, it adds flavour too.

Poaching the chicken in the sauce gives it a nice soft texture, but ensures that it is cooked through – adding a tiny touch of cornflour also thickens the sauce slightly.

This dish can be kept in a sealed container and chilled in a fridge then reheated in a microwave, but it cannot be frozen.