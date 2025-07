After the Red Arrows last week, flight fans in Broxtowe are in for another treat this weekend with the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) set to fly over the borough on Sunday, July 27.

The BBMF is specifically set to fly over Moorgreen between 12.40pm and 1.10pm on Sunday, July 27, but residents in areas like Beauvale, Newthorpe, parts of Eastwood, Greasley, Giltbrook and Awsworth should have chance to see it too.