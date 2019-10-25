Bargain Huthwaite house going under the hammer

A semi-detached home in Huthwaite is set to go under the hammer for a bargained price at an auction next month.

The house, on Ashfield Road, Huthwaite, has two bedrooms and a shower room, plus an attic room/third bedroom, two reception rooms and a modern fitted kitchen - all at a cheap guide price of £65,000.

The Huthwaite property, on Ashfield Road.

The home is within walking distance of local shops, schools and bus routes.

The event, at Nottingham Racecourse on November 24, will also feature a number of other properties from across the East Midlands - including a three bedroomed detached family home in a semi-rural Lincolnshire village.

This property is within walking distance of a primary school and has a property has an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, conservatory, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor, with three bedrooms, including an en suite master bedroom.

Robert Stone, head of auctions for the East Midlands at SDL Auctions Graham Penny, said: “Despite being the preferred method of sale in other parts of the world, auction is still not always the first choice for homeowners in this country.

"We are keen to change this, so that more people can experience its benefits and enjoy a fast, hassle-free sale.

"We’ll give you all the guidance you need and there’s no fee to enter your property into our November auction.

"Plus, all properties sold in the auction will exchange contracts immediately with completion taking place before Christmas, so you have nothing to lose by giving auction a try."

The next SDL Auction Graham Penny Nottingham auction is at Nottingham Racecourse on Thursday November, 22.

You can request a free, no obligation auction appraisal by clicking here or calling 0115 958 8702.