Mansfield Barclays bank is one of 37 branches set to close in the New Year as visits to branches continues to fall.

Barclays bank is set to shut 37 bank branches early next year, with the Mansfield Market Place branch due to close at 12pm on March 1, 2024.

The bank made a decision to close due to the low footfall and decrease of in-person demand in the area.

Barclays is set to close 37 branches in early 2024. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence through our Barclays local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our banking pods.

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

When making a decision to close, it was found that less than 10 people use Barclays in Mansfield regularly as the “only way” to do their banking.

It was also found that 95% of customers used online banking, the banking app or contacted the bank via telephone for service assistance.