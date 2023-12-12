Barclays set to close 37 branches in 2024 — including Mansfield
Barclays bank is set to shut 37 bank branches early next year, with the Mansfield Market Place branch due to close at 12pm on March 1, 2024.
The latest figure is in addition to the 180 closures in 2023 and 184 in 2022, in the latest wave of bank closures that have seen thousands of branches close their doors in recent years as more customers are moving to digital banking.
The bank made a decision to close due to the low footfall and decrease of in-person demand in the area.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.
“Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence through our Barclays local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our banking pods.
"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”
When making a decision to close, it was found that less than 10 people use Barclays in Mansfield regularly as the “only way” to do their banking.
It was also found that 95% of customers used online banking, the banking app or contacted the bank via telephone for service assistance.