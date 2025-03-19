Banned Mansfield driver jailed after DNA found on airbag

Forensic evidence found on an airbag helped police to convict a disqualified driver who crashed a stolen Range Rover into another car.

Samuel Pickering took the Range Rover and was on the wrong side of Hibbert Road, Mansfield, when the vehicle collided with a Fiat Punto.

The Punto driver, a woman aged in her 20s, was left with serious injuries after initially being trapped inside the vehicle.

She suffered two broken wrists and required surgery following the incident on October 16, 2020.

Samuel Pickering and the scene of the crash in Hibbert Road, Mansfield. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Pickering did not stop at the scene or check on the victim’s injuries.

Analysis of a mobile phone found in the Range Rover quickly identified him as a suspect.

Tests later confirmed Pickering's DNA was on the deployed airbag in the vehicle.

Pickering, now aged 34, denied causing serious injury by driving while disqualified and aggravated vehicle taking but was found guilty following a trial.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, March 14, 2025.

On release he will be disqualified from driving for five years.

Police Constable Summer Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Pickering stole a car before putting other road users at risk by driving it dangerously and recklessly through the streets of Mansfield.

“After colliding with the other vehicle he did not even have the decency to stop at the scene.

“Despite the weight of evidence against him, Pickering continued to deny the offences and subjected the victim to the further anxiety of a trial.

“His selfish and reckless behaviour has had a significant impact on her but I hope she welcomes our investigation and the sentence handed down.

“I also hope this case acts as a reminder to other motorists of just how devastating it can be if you choose to disobey the rules of the road and drive in a dangerous manner.”