Master baker Phil Rawson of PH & M Rawsons Bakery initially bought a former bakery on Ladybrook Place, Ladybrook Lane, in 1977 but then opened it as his own business in 1978.

Phil would soon meet his wife-to-be Maureen, who came to work for him.

After marriage they worked together, and as their family grew – they have two daughters and a son and six grandchildren – the bakery enterprise grew, with several family members involved, including an offshoot business in Warsop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Rawson of the PH & M Rawsons Bakery Ladybrook celebrating 45 years in business and his 76 birthday. L-R Donna Robinson, Maureen Rawson, Pjil Rawson, Molly Evans, Trudie Blanche.

Phil’s 22-year-old granddaughter Molly Evans, is the latest in the line to follow his footsteps.

Phil, who celebrated his business milestone and birthday on Sunday, enjoyed the special day with family, friends and customers, who had decorated the bakery with balloons and a display of his many baking trophies.

Originally from Shirebrook, Phil started out as a baker’s boy aged 15 and later worked on a baker’s van.

He initially learned his skills from two old bakers, Mr Moon from Shirebrook, and Joe Horspull, from Ruddington – the latter taught him championship baking skills.

Phil Rawson first opened in 1977

Determined to own his own business, Phil worked for several years in the colliery at Shirebrook to save up. After starting his business he went on to become seven-times champion baker in the UK, for England and Wales.

Molly said: “My grandad taught me everything I know, and my mum, his daughter Donna Robinson bakes, and my aunty in Warsop, Leanne Rawson, has her own bakery.

Although Phil retired from the business, and now has more time for his love of pigeon racing, he still pops in to to help.

Molly said: “He still comes in, you can’t stop him - he always has something to say about how we do things.

"He is a master baker at heart, he taught me everything I know, I never needed a catering college.”

Phil said: “When I started, everyone used to go to the bakers for a loaf, but when supermarkets started, it got harder.