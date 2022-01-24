McDonald’s had originally reduced their breakfast menu during the pandemic to ease the strain on staff, but the fast food giant has announced this morning that Breakfast Bagels and Wraps had been removed from their menus permanently, leaving fans ‘fuming’.

In a statement posted this morning, McDonald’s attempted to soften the blow by offering a McMuffin for 99p and a hint that a new breakfast item may be on the horizon, but refused to comment further.

The news was met by almost 9,000 sad and angry reactions on Facebook, and vows from customers to ‘never return’ for breakfast.

Fans are not thrilled by McDonald's' decision

The lighthearted statement said: "It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps.

“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period, they will not be returning to the menu.

“We adore each other deeply but our love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore.

"We want or fans to know this is a mutual decision, to the extent that a bagel can make its own decision.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported our union.

“As for the rumours that there will be a new breakfast item on the scene later this year… no comment.”

Disappointed comments came in by their hundreds, with one McDonald’s fan saying: "Cheers, 8am on a Monday morning.

"The week's ruined and the kids are crying – nice one."

