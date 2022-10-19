Clipstone Hall and Lodge, a private residential home for up to 90 elderly people, was branded ‘Inadequate’ after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in May.

It was also placed in special measures and warned that, unless improvements were made, enforcement procedures could be taken to prevent the provider, Burlington Care Homes Ltd, from operating the home.

However, six months on – and after the appointment of manager Amanda Fields -- Clipstone Hall has made such dramatic progress that the CQC has released it from special measures and says it is no longer under threat,

a residential care home for up to 90 elderly people, some with dementia.

Although its overall rating is ‘Requires Improvement’, three sub-categories are now rated ‘Good’, suggesting the home is effective, caring and responsive.

The CQC report reads: “At our latest, unannounced inspection in September, we found improvements had been made, and the provider was no longer in breach of regulations.

"The new manager has a clear action plan for improvements to the service. She is developing an open and transparent culture within the home.

"Relatives of residents say there has been a change to the atmosphere over the last three months.”

One relative told the CQC inspectors: “I’m so impressed with all the staff here, but the new manager has really made a difference.”

A member of staff said: “We are 98 per cent there now. We are listened to and feel valued, so we work, learn and grow together as a team.”

And another staff member told the CQC: “We have always wanted to give the best care possible. But now we know how because we have been given the training and support.”

This was in stark contrast to the watchdog’s initial inspection in May which found that staff were “not clear in their responsibilities”.

Premises and equipment were not clean or hygienic, while poor practices put residents “at risk of harm and infection”.

The latest CQC report makes it clear the home still has some way to go. “Some aspects of the service are not always safe,” it says.

But it acknowledges that residents are now “protected from harm and abuse” and that “staff have been trained to administer medicines safely”.

There were “always enough competent staff on duty”, and they treated residents with respect and compassion, promoting their dignity and independence.

The home was also praised for encouraging residents, and their relatives, to express their views. Social activities were organised, “creating an atmosphere of humour and banter”. And monthly open days were held where families could discuss feedback.

“The manager described how a summer fete was held for the residents,” the report continues. “They enjoyed the social experience, and plans have been made for another event at Christmas.”

The inspectors also hailed the way Clipstone Hall works in partnership with other health and social care agencies.

One professional told them: “I am excited to be working with this home. Staff are knowledgeable and keen to learn. They welcome recommendations, and advice is acted upon quickly.”

The three-storey, purpose-built home on Mansfield Road has been run by the Bridlington-based Burlington Care Homes since 2020.