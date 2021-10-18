Awards success at Bilsthorpe Scout Group
Volunteers at a Bilsthorpe Scout group are all smiles are being honoured with a string of awards.
District Commissioner Pete Hawley handed out a number of awards to the leaders and volunteers of 1st Bilsthorpe Scout Group.
A spokesman said they ‘amazing’ team were recognised for their ‘continued service to the Bilsthorpe community’.
He said: “Hundreds of young people have been a part of the group over the years, and more recently, despite lockdown preventing face-to-face sessions, the team worked endlessly to support current members, creating weekly fun sessions with online meetings, challenges, adventure days and even virtual sleepovers ensuring Scouting stayed strong in the village and that young people had a sense of continuity and belonging in such a difficult time when schools were closed.”
Those honoured included: Carl Baguley, leadership wood beads, five years’ service and commissioner’s good service award; Danny Iwanejko, five years’ service; Dave Brailsford, commissioner’s good service award;
Emma Barnaby, commissioner’s good service award; Emma Tyson, 10 years’ service award and Chief Scout commendation award for service to Scouting; Graham Baguley, merit award for outstanding service to Scouting; Jayne Clamp, five years’ service; Jordan Grieve, commissioner’s good service award; Marion Mawer, 20 years’ service; and Sue Baguley, 15 years’ service.