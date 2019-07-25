Awards galore for Skegby Guides

Three members of 1st Skeby Guides have become the unit's first ever winners of the Baden-Powell Award.

Jess Ross, Lucy Peake and Piper Owen were the three recipients of the award, which is the highest a Guide can achieve and calls for sustained effort over a period of time, with girls required to complete ten specific challenges plus a residential event.

Pam Peake, one of the unit leaders, said: "When Jess, Lucy and Piper realised they would be the very first Skegby Guides to gain their Baden-Powell Awards, they leapt at the chance..

"They’ve all worked very hard and I’m proud to say they returned from their residential adventure with a whole new drive and maturity."

Also celebrating were Grace Fleet, Millie Fowler and Noa Arapi, who ‘fast-tracked’ through the Guide Gold scheme in order to complete it before they transfer to Ashfield Rangers.

Several other Skegby Guides are currently working on their Gold awards, so more presentations are already in the pipeline.

The unit’s first themed badges under Girlguiding UK’s new programme were also given out, and the evening saw a special presentation to seven Guides to mark their move up to Rangers.

Each leaver took away chocolates and a card featuring photographs and memories of their time at Guides while their parents were given a special ‘thank you’ card and a rose.

Pam explained: "This is a gesture we started last year, just to express our thanks to parents for all their support over the years.

"We’re always sad to say farewell to our members, but I’m delighted the girls have decided to move on to our local Rangers unit.

"So we haven’t really lost them at all."

"Skegby Guides has grown incredibly over the last few years and we already have a number of Brownies keen to join us in September – showing just how relevant and important Guiding continues to be to girls at every stage of their lives!’

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire supports and encourages girls of all ages and abilities to get the most out of life, and enquiries about membership and volunteering opportunities are always welcome.

For details, call 0115 9877220 or visit the website.