Award-winning beer festival is back in Nottingham this August

The annual week of events, which in March 2020 was awarded the title of the UK’s Best Craft Beer Promotion by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), is back this year after a one year hiatus with a range of covid-safe events that will appeal to beer-lovers of all ages.

The event is sponsored by It’s in Nottingham the consumer facing brand of Nottingham Business Improvement District (BID).This year’s events include:

Talks from renowned beer and food authors Pete Brown (BBC Radio 4), Roger Protz (former Editor of the Good Beer Guide) and Adrian Tierney-Jones (2017 Beer Writer of the Year)A collectors trail of free postcard art across 38 pubs from local artist The Art of BeerThe launch of Battle of the Breweries, a new international beer-based card gameHop Idol – A new contest to celebrate the Nottingham’s best home-brewersSmash The Pint-riarchy: A panel discussion for and about women in the industryThree sessions of great beer, food, live music and more.Jared Wilson, director of Nottingham Craft Beer Week, said: “The last year has been a difficult time for those who work in Nottingham’s beer and hospitality industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Craft Beer Week is back this August. Photo: Tom Morley

"We’re hopeful that the range of events we have lined up will not only be a treat for local beer lovers but also provide a much-needed boost in trade for our beloved Nottingham pubs and breweries.

“We’ve decided to ticket a lot of the events this year to help manage capacity, but if you look at what the ticket prices include you will soon see that most of them include freebies worth two or three times the value.

"We suggest buying tickets for all events early to avoid disappointment.”

Richard Johal, a director of Nottingham BID, commented: “We are delighted to be supporting Nottingham Craft Beer Week once again.

"The event has gone from strength to strength and thanks to this, the city's craft beer scene has come a long way in the last few years, with vastly more choice and availability.

"A lot of places have been on their knees with lockdown so hopefully this week can really champion local businesses.”