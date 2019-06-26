Award celebrations for Volunteer’s Week at children centres

Volunteers of the baby and breastfeeding encouragement and support group (BABES) have been presented with awards in recognition with the work they have been doing.

During the week June 1 to 7, hundreds of events and celebrations take place across the country, to praise volunteers and recognise their invaluable and diverse contribution to the UK.

Volunteers’ Week is a time to say thank you for the fantastic contribution volunteers make and the Children’s Centres in Mansfield North (Mansfield Woodhouse Children’s Centre and Warsop Children’s Centre) celebrated the occasion by inviting the Volunteers to lunch and also presenting award certificates in their weekly sessions.

Rosemarie Severn, Community Involvement Worker said, “Our BABES group at Mansfield Woodhouse and Warsop, along with the parents,celebrated the important role our breastfeeding peer supporters do in our weekly sessions.

“They play a huge part in our organisation and the support they give to parents is really amazing and they are generous with their time and commitments. Each and every one of them is valued and appreciated”