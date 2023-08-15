Autism East Midlands is looking for volunteers at its Teen Hub in Mansfield Woodhouse

The Teen Hub, based at Sherwood Autism Centre, Hallam Way, Old Mill Industrial Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse, provides a place to meet other families and the chance to gain advice, guidance and practical support.

Hundreds of parents, carers and children benefit from the service across the region each year and now additional volunteers are needed to help out at the monthly hubs.

Lesley Lock, Autism East Midland’s children and families service manager, said: “Those who join us as volunteers have the opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of local families.

“Our Hubs are really relaxed and non-judgemental sessions with a variety of things to do for the whole family. They give youngsters a chance to play and parents and carers a chance to chat to others or talk to hub staff and gain support and information on autism.”

The role of the volunteers is to support families as they arrive by welcoming them. During the drop-in sessions a range of activities are organised from table-top games and sports activities outdoors to crafts and baking. There is also a communal area with refreshments for families to share experiences or speak with staff for advice and support.

Lesley said: “I would urge anyone who thinks they might be able to help to contact us for an informal chat.”

A knowledge of children who have special educational needs and disabilities would be useful, but this is not essential.

What’s more important is that volunteers are friendly and approachable and can provide families with a warm welcome to the hubs.

It’s also important that they will be able to attend a hub for a few hours once a month. The hubs usually last between two and three hours.

Volunteers will have to undergo a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check for safeguarding purposes and will receive training, along with support and guidance from hub coordinators.