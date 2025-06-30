Attempted murder charge after Mansfield woman stabbed at home

Detectives investigating after a woman suffered a stab wound at her Mansfield home have placed a suspect before the courts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Butler Crescent, Mansfield, around 8.40am on Friday (June 27) following reports a woman had been seriously assaulted.

The victim, aged in her 60s, was found injured in the garden of a property and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixty-six-year-old Lloyd Twells, of Butler Crescent, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 30) charged with attempted murder and threats to kill.

Butler Crescent, Mansfield. Image: Google Maps

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on July 28, 2025.

Detective Sergeant Barry Haines, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public but we understand it may have caused concern in the community.

“Additional patrols were put in place in the area following the incident.

“Detectives have worked efficiently to secure these charges and I hope our response reassures people in the neighbourhood.”