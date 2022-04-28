Ashfield's very own 'calendar girls' set to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer

Mhairi Taylor (left) ringing the bell after finishing chemo and Lindsay Childerley (right).

The idea was the brainchild of Mhairi Taylor, from Kirkby, and Lindsay Childerley, from Sutton, who have both just undergone chemotherapy for the disease at King’s Mill Hospital.

More than a dozen other local women with breast cancer have pledged to join them in creating the calendar, for which they will be photographed in the nude with props covering certain areas.

The ladies have set up a JustGiving page to raise funds to help bring the calendar idea to life, which has already raised more than £2,000.

Mhairi said: “Any monies left once we have the calendar produced is being donated to our two chosen charities – Macmillan Cancer Support and The Pink Ribbon Foundation.

“These charities have helped us all in some form throughout our breast cancer journeys. We want to be able to give something back, as well as raising awareness.”

Mhairi said she was “shocked” when she received her breast cancer diagnosis in her 40s, having no history of the disease within her family and no other known risk factors.

“I want to spread the word and let people know it can happen to anyone,” she said.

“Most men aren’t aware that it could happen to them too. They need to check their ‘boobs’ as well.

“It really is a cruel disease that can come out of nowhere.

“Sadly prior to our photoshoot taking place, one of our ladies, Shannon Smedley, who was just 33, lost her battle. She leaves her three children and fiance.

“When we do this calendar, Shannon will never be far from our thoughts and she'll never be forgotten.”

The calendar’s co-creator Lindsay was 50 when she discovered she had breast cancer following a routine mammogram.

“I just broke down. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“In July last year, I went in hospital for my lumpectomy and they removed some fat from my stomach and sides to fill my breast.

“Then when I went back for my results from this, I was told I had two types of cancer with two different grades so had to have chemotherapy.

“I hated having chemo – hated losing my hair my eyebrows my eyelashes.

“I have been told I am now cancer free but I’m still trying to process the fact that I had cancer and I’m struggling to believe it’s really gone.

“I think I will always be scared it will come back and that’s something I have to live with.”

The photoshoot for the calendar is set to take place in July in preparation for an autumn release.

It will feature 12 seasonal photos of all the women, some of whom have had mastectomies and are brave enough to show their scars to the world.

Mhairi added: “We are hoping to launch our 2023 calendar in October this year, seeing as it will be Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We are hoping that there might be some local companies that could help with the printing side of things to help us keep costs down so we can give more to the cause.”

If you can help in the production of the calendar, contact Mhairi via [email protected]