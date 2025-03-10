Ashfield writer's Nottingham play 'Punch' set for Broadway run this Autumn
James Graham returns to Manhattan Theatre Club where his play Ink received six Tony Award nominations in 2019, including Best Play.
Based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne, Punch ignited discussions across the country from theatres to courthouses to the House of Commons.
It tells an extraordinary true story of tragedy, forgiveness, redemption and reform.
Punch is directed by Adam Penford, Artistic Director at Nottingham Playhouse, with production design by Anna Fleischle.
Punch is an unflinching true-life account of how Nottingham teenager Jacob throws a single punch – with fatal consequences.
Released from prison, the parents of the victim ask to meet him.
Their quest for answers results in an unlikely connection and Jacob’s life begins to turn around.
Nottingham Playhouse returns to the US after successful seasons at the Spoleto Festival (Burial at Thebes, Oedipus), the New Haven Festival of Art and Ideas (Burial at Thebes), BAM (A Passage to India), and the Hayes Theater (The Kite Runner), which also completed a USA tour in 2024.
Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “I'm a long-term admirer of MTC's programme of work and have loved the productions I've seen at the beautiful Friedman theatre.
“James Graham is a master storyteller, and the real-life story of Punch is profound, thought-provoking and uplifting.
“It's ultimately about kindness and building a better world, something which will resonate as strongly with US audiences as it did in the UK.”
Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director at MTC, added: “All of us at Manhattan Theatre Club are thrilled to welcome the brilliant James Graham, back to the Friedman Theatre, where our production of his play Ink received great acclaim in 2019.
“James’ fantastic new play Punch, will be helmed by Adam Penford, who will make his Broadway and American debut as Director with the show.”
The original production of Punch at Nottingham Playhouse was sponsored by Nottingham Trent University.