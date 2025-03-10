Ashfield writer's Nottingham play 'Punch' set for Broadway run this Autumn

The Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) will present the Broadway premiere of the critically acclaimed new play ‘Punch’ by Olivier Award winner James Graham (known for ‘Sherwood’, ‘Dear England’, and ‘Best of Enemies’) during the autumn 2025 season at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Graham returns to Manhattan Theatre Club where his play Ink received six Tony Award nominations in 2019, including Best Play.

Based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne, Punch ignited discussions across the country from theatres to courthouses to the House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It tells an extraordinary true story of tragedy, forgiveness, redemption and reform.

Ashfield-born playwright James Graham.

Punch is directed by Adam Penford, Artistic Director at Nottingham Playhouse, with production design by Anna Fleischle.

Punch is an unflinching true-life account of how Nottingham teenager Jacob throws a single punch – with fatal consequences.

Released from prison, the parents of the victim ask to meet him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their quest for answers results in an unlikely connection and Jacob’s life begins to turn around.

Nottingham Playhouse returns to the US after successful seasons at the Spoleto Festival (Burial at Thebes, Oedipus), the New Haven Festival of Art and Ideas (Burial at Thebes), BAM (A Passage to India), and the Hayes Theater (The Kite Runner), which also completed a USA tour in 2024.

Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “I'm a long-term admirer of MTC's programme of work and have loved the productions I've seen at the beautiful Friedman theatre.

“James Graham is a master storyteller, and the real-life story of Punch is profound, thought-provoking and uplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's ultimately about kindness and building a better world, something which will resonate as strongly with US audiences as it did in the UK.”

Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director at MTC, added: “All of us at Manhattan Theatre Club are thrilled to welcome the brilliant James Graham, back to the Friedman Theatre, where our production of his play Ink received great acclaim in 2019.

“James’ fantastic new play Punch, will be helmed by Adam Penford, who will make his Broadway and American debut as Director with the show.”

The original production of Punch at Nottingham Playhouse was sponsored by Nottingham Trent University.