Light Night Ashfield is a free event taking place on Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12, 2022, will create a whole new way to see the town, as street-performers, dancers and artists light up the streets and spaces across the centre.

It is being presented by First Art, the local arts charity behind, among other things, The Full Shebang Festival in Mansfield.

Acts include five-metre tall, illuminated puppet, Dundu, who will walk the streets as part of a procession filled with lanterns, there’ll be performances from Spark!, a magical live music, movement and lighting spectacular with high intensity drumming, interactive walkabout act, the mysterious Invisible Man, where audiences are invited to journey with them and discover how their experiments have gone wrong, and what powers they have unleashed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spark! will be performing at Ashfield's Light Night event

In partnership with The Regency Dance Centre, the Light Night will premiere a specially-commissioned choreographed light and dance performance where local dancers and children literally light up the ballroom.

The event will also feature giant lanterns, digital projections, and a light night silent disco, providing plenty of activities and entertainment for the audience to enjoy.

Karl Greenwood, First Art director, said: “We’re so excited to bring this new event to Ashfield. We wanted to create something that has never been seen in the town before.

"Light Nights are extremely popular in other parts of the country. This will be a brilliant and completely different experience for people in Ashfield, who will get the chance to see world-class acts and artists on their doorstep.

"We want to bring some light and positivity into the new year and give people something to look forward to. We encourage people to make sure these dates are in their diary now.”

For more information visit www.firstart.org.uk.