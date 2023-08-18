Ashfield welcomes community 'health' hub built on connection and collaboration

Ashfield Community Hub – described as a “dynamic platform that is igniting a movement for positive change” – has launched from Healthwave.

Healthwave, an organisation who formed to give residents access to community services, welcomes the community to unite under shared aims.

A key ethos and shared purpose is “strengthening the community” through action and connectivity.

Ashfield Healthwave Hub team.

The group welcomes users to curate collections of valuable resources, receive expert tips and innovative ideas aimed at supporting residents.

Dan Cocker, community engagement lead of Healthwave, said: “We are committed to making a positive and lasting impact in the community.

“The Ashfield Hub is not just a platform – it is a movement.”

Dan said a particular focus of the hub is to offer support with current issues, such as the rising cost of living and specific concerns in Ashfield.

As part of this initiative Healthwave recently visited the carers roadshow in Hucknall, showcasing the Ashfield Hub to the wider district.

Dan said the face-to-face engagement with community members was positive, and there was a strong interest in the group’s aims.

Healthwave’s representatives shared insights on how the platform can be transformative for residents and carers alike.

The team are interested in everyone from the area contributing their skills, knowledge, and passion for the greater good of Ashfield.