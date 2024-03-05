Ashfield volunteers named 'team of the year' with prestigious award

Ashfield's Mill Waters Volunteers have been awarded the national 'Volunteer Team of the Year' title in the 2023 'Keep Britain Tidy, Green Flag Award'.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:02 GMT
The Mill Waters volunteers participate in a wide range of activities across King’s Mill Reservoir, Sutton Lawn, and Hermitage Ponds, which offers a rewarding experience and an opportunity for enrichment.

Mill Waters volunteers have committed over 2,500 hours to help improve our green spaces and support events and activities, the equivalent of over a year in full-time work hours.

Leader of the council, Coun Jason Zadrozny said: “We have a great team of volunteers here at Mill Waters.

Ashfield’s Mill Waters Volunteers have received the national prestigious ‘Volunteer Team of the Year’ award in the ‘Keep Britain Tidy, Green Flag Award 2023’.

“They are dedicated to keeping our green space clean and inviting for leisure and activities all year round. I can’t thank them enough for all their hard work. I am thrilled that they have won this coveted award.”

A spokesperson from Ashfield Council said the council is investing over £8m to improve green spaces and facilities for the community through the Towns Fund programme.

Coun Dale Grounds said: “It’s great to meet and have the chance to thank some of the people who volunteer selflessly to make Ashfield a better place to live.

“We could all take a leaf out of their book. No pun intended, but efforts like this make a big difference in Ashfield.”

Volunteer opportunities include volunteer ranger, event volunteer, heritage and conservation volunteer, information and design volunteer, survey volunteer and volunteer walk leader.

For more information, contact [email protected]

To contact Mill Waters telephone 01623 556110

