Ashfield volunteers named 'team of the year' with prestigious award
The Mill Waters volunteers participate in a wide range of activities across King’s Mill Reservoir, Sutton Lawn, and Hermitage Ponds, which offers a rewarding experience and an opportunity for enrichment.
Mill Waters volunteers have committed over 2,500 hours to help improve our green spaces and support events and activities, the equivalent of over a year in full-time work hours.
Leader of the council, Coun Jason Zadrozny said: “We have a great team of volunteers here at Mill Waters.
“They are dedicated to keeping our green space clean and inviting for leisure and activities all year round. I can’t thank them enough for all their hard work. I am thrilled that they have won this coveted award.”
A spokesperson from Ashfield Council said the council is investing over £8m to improve green spaces and facilities for the community through the Towns Fund programme.
Coun Dale Grounds said: “It’s great to meet and have the chance to thank some of the people who volunteer selflessly to make Ashfield a better place to live.
“We could all take a leaf out of their book. No pun intended, but efforts like this make a big difference in Ashfield.”
Volunteer opportunities include volunteer ranger, event volunteer, heritage and conservation volunteer, information and design volunteer, survey volunteer and volunteer walk leader.
For more information, contact [email protected]
To contact Mill Waters telephone 01623 556110