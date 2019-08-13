Ashfield Voluntary Action awarded three years funding

A voluntary action group has been awarded £12,000, which will allow work to continue for the next three years.

Ashfield Voluntary Action (AVA) is a charity that supports individuals and families through a range of targeted projects.

Gillian Welch, Margaret Gregory, Teresa Jackson, councillor Jason Zadrozny, and Sarah Taylor

Its staff also help individuals set up new voluntary and community groups and apply for funding

The group has been awarded the grant through Ashfield District Council’s Community Benefit Fund, which awards funding to groups whose work benefits communities in the district.

One project supported by AVA is the Step by Step project which supports adults with mental health difficulties by providing activity groups and training workshops.

They have recently furnished, planted and re-designed the garden area into a tranquil oasis.

Teresa Jackson, manager of AVA, said: “It is wonderful to receive this funding for three years, it will truly make a difference to the groups and individuals that we support.

"I am looking forward to developing our relationship with the council and working together to improve the quality of life of the residents in Ashfield”

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, commented “The three years of funding shows our commitment to local groups who do extremely positive

work for the community.

"This money offers stability and peace of mind for AVA, it will allow them to continue doing the fantastic work that they already do.

"We are proud to have such a valued organisation operating throughout Ashfield.”