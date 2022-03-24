The yearly spring clean is hosted by Ashfield District Council.

Nine members of staff from Van Elle rolled up their sleeves and picked up litter in Kirkby, near their HQ and disposed of 20 bags of rubbish.

Rob Walsh, group services director at Van Elle, said “This was a wonderful opportunity to continue our Corporate Social Responsibility work, helping to keep the local area a clean and tidy place.

“We want to take pride in the area we live and work in, and hope by taking part we can encourage others to do the same.”

The team picked up litter in Kirkby, near their HQ.