Ashfield Tory councillor joins Reform UK
It comes following the defection of three Mansfield Independent councillors to Reform UK on Mansfield Council three weeks prior.
Coun Justice was first elected to Ashfield Council in May 2023 as a Conservative, defeating David Martin from the Ashfield Independents Party who also represents Selston on Nottinghamshire County Council.
She is now the first Reform UK councillor on Ashfield Council.
Her campaign was supported by Lee Anderson MP, who similarly left the Conservatives to join Reform UK earlier this year and was re-elected as a Reform UK candidate in July.
The move means that there is now only a single Conservative councillor on Ashfield Council, Coun Phil Rostance who represents Hucknall West.
The Labour Party also only has a single councillor on the authority with Coun Cathy Mason who represents the Carsic ward.
Coun Dawn Justice said: “I am greatly looking forward to working with Lee again and with the Reform Party.
“I see joining Reform UK as an exciting opportunity to make a real difference locally, where a fresh approach is needed to deliver the level of services local people deserve.”
Lee Anderson MP welcomed the new councillor.
He said: “Dawn represents her Underwood residents incredibly well and they are lucky to have someone who works so hard for them every day.
“Working for the people is exactly what we are about at Reform UK, so Dawn will feel right at home with us.
“The Conservatives are now all but extinct here in Ashfield, and we will replicate this across the country in May 2025.”
