Fifteen-year-old Ruth Lamb has decided her latest challenge will help the homeless and a host of charities.

She is also raising money retired police dogs, mental health, women’s aid, neo-natal support, prostate cancer and end-of-life care.

The keen dancer is sleeping in the garden at her home for the whole of August and has set up Just Giving pages for eight charities – already raising about £18,000.

Dancer and fundraiser Ruth Lamb

So far her mum Julie Lamb says she has encountered high winds, almost blowing away her tent, a midnight invasion by a hedgehog – which, in the dark, she thought was a rat – the cold, and lots spiders and creepy crawlies.

However, the The Christine Marsh School of Dance pupil is determined to see the challenge through to the end.

Julie Lamb, Ruth’s mum, said: “Ruth just wants to help people, but she thought sleeping out would be an especially good one to raise awareness of people who have no choice but to sleep outside because they don’t have a home.

Ruth'c camping pictures were picked up on Ant and Dec's web page.

"She is such a girly girl, so creepy crawlies and spiders are really not her thing at all! She has had a few frights, but she says she will really appreciate her bed when she gets through the challenge!

"Ruth is determined to keep it up until the end. She love helping people, whether its through her raffles, or dancing. We met a homeless chap on the street and it really bothered her, she wanted to do something to help.

"She was also keen to support a dog charity so we chose WAGS, based in Gloucestershire, which helps retired police dogs,helping pay for their care and vet bills.”

Ruth Lamb who is camping out for charity

The full list of charities Ruth is fundraising is WAGS Gloucestershire, Prostate Cancer UK, Emily Harris Foundation, which supports neo-natal care at Kings Mill Hospital, the John Eastwood Hospice, MIND, Juno's Women's Aid and Freedom X, for the homeless.

To donate visit Julie Lamb’s Facebook page, with links to all the charities fundraising.

