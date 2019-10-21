Ashfield students storm to victory in RAF Wittering challenge

Students from Ashfield School's post 16 centre are celebrating after coming first at RAF Wittering’s Challenge Cup Competition.

The uniformed services students stormed to victory in the annual competition, which they have been giving up their free time to prepare for.

Students from the course have been taking part in the competition every year since it began in 2015, and narrowly missed out on the overall winners' award last year.

Giving up their free time to practice their drill, public speaking and running times paid off, however, as the students won the overall winners' prize this year.

Ashfield came first in the 1.5 mile squad run, and were the only team to run solidly together for the whole distance.

In the bleep test, Ashfield’s Luke Heffernan came joint second in the male competition, with team mate Layla Allsop winning the female competition.

Shooting was next, and Ashfield’s Tyler Heath took third place.

Ashfield students also won first place in drill, with the drill inspector praising the student's ‘incredibly high standard’

Julie Taylor, head of uniformed services at Ashfield, said: “I am just so proud of these students: their dedication to practice sessions, their commitment to achieving the best possible results, their outstanding teamwork and support for each other, and not least, their impeccable behaviour.

"They have represented themselves, Ashfield Post 16 Centre and the uniformed services department in a way that should make them incredibly proud of themselves.”

John Maher, Ashfield School head teacher said: “Once again our Ashfield post 16 uniformed services students have done us proud at this prestigious event with their best ever performance across a range of challenging events.

"I would like to pay particular tribute to the dedicated team of uniformed services staff who lead by example and create such a positive and high achieving culture.”