Ashfield sensory bus one step closer to welcoming families aboard

A family from Jacksdale are one step closer to welcoming families on-board their specialised sensory bus.

Melanie and Mark Wilson have had their single-decker bus emblazoned with their charity's logo, ahead of the bus being fitted with sensory equipment for people with special educational needs.

The couple set up their charity, The Riley Foundation, in the name of their seven-year-old son who was diagnosed with severe nonverbal autism when he was three.

He has since been diagnosed with ADHD, sensory processing disorder, speech apraxia, anxiety, sleep disorder and PICA (persistent eating of inedible objects), meaning he is a child with complex and severe needs.

Mr and Mrs Wilson had the idea of a bus equipped with special sensory apparatus after seeing other families struggle with isolation and exclusion.

The bus will travel to festivals, schools, fairs, shopping centres and supermarkets so that families of children and adults with SEN can enjoy a day out, knowing there is somewhere inclusive for them.

Mrs Wilson said: "I can't wait for the bus to be finished. It feels like it's taken forever but it hasn't, really.

"The bus is booked in to be fitted with the equipment at the end of November, but we still have £8,000 to raise.

"It has been stripped out and the wrap is now on the outside - Riley loves playing on the bus already!"

The family are expecting the bus to be ready in early December.

Mrs Wilson added: "The bus will be kitted out with interactive floors and walls to provide a fully subversive environment.

"The walls and floors can simulate water or snow, and mimics real-life.

"There will also be a sensory ball pit with mood lighting.

"Riley doesn't learn by being told things, he needs to interact, and sensory equipment lets him learn in a safe and simulating environment."

To help Melanie, Mark and Riley hit their goal, please donate to their Gofundme page here: The Riley Foundation

To find out more about The Riley Foundation, visit their Facebook page here: facebook.com/therileyfoundation123/