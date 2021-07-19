Ashfield schools included in the Government’s £1 billion ten year rebuilding programme

The ten year programme will provide the funding to transform 500 schools across England, delivering on the Government’s commitment to level up opportunity around the country by giving every child access to the best classrooms, wherever they go to school.

The funding for Ashfield Comprehensive School and Kirkby College will help to deliver modern learning environments for pupils, including options such as new classrooms, science labs, sports halls, and dining halls. The majority of the projects are set to be completed in three to five years.

As well as delivering world-class learning environments for pupils, the School Rebuilding Programme will also create opportunities, jobs, and apprenticeships, from the construction industry to suppliers, businesses will be offering training as part of their involvement in the projects.

Kirkby College

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, said: “Every child deserves to learn in a world-class school, so they can get a good education and the best possible start in life.

“This extra funding to help rebuild Ashfield Comprehensive School & Kirkby College will deliver that for children in Ashfield – giving them the best possible learning environment so they can focus on what really matters, their education and catching up on lost learning after the pandemic.

“At the last election I promised to fight for more investment in our schools and children’s future – and this funding shows how I am delivering on that for the people of Ashfield.”

Alongside this announcement, the Government has also confirmed that from 2022-23, per pupil funding will increase to an average of £6,150 per secondary school pupil and £4,800 per primary school pupil.

For pupils in the East Midlands, this means average funding will increase to £5,230, a per pupil funding boost of £152 compared to current levels.

