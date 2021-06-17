Ashfield residents urged to shop local this summer

Council chiefs have issued the rallying call as traders and businesses welcome back customers as lockdown measures continue to ease across England.

They say Ashfield is home to a wide variety of ‘fantastic’ independent retailers and cafes – from the community of small businesses on Forest Road in Annesley Woodhouse to the huge choice of cafes, shops and restaurants in Hucknall.

And in a bid to attract shoppers back into its town centres, Ashfield District Council has reintroduced two hours free parking in all of its car parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured are Coun Dave Shaw, Stephanie Paulson of Goldfingers, Coun Jim Blagden and Coun John Wilmott

It says there will also be ‘exciting’ town centre trails and activities across the district during the summer months.

Council leader Jason Zadrozny said it was an ‘exciting time for Ashfield’ and urged residents to do their bit in the post-lockdown recovery.

“The past year has been extremely difficult for most businesses in Ashfield. It’s great to see all the traders who unfortunately had to close during lockdown, open up again and see our town centres filling up,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time for Ashfield, the Moor Market will soon be opening to provide a unique shopping opportunity in Kirkby. We also received the amazing news that we have been awarded the full £62.6m from the Towns Fund, which will allow us to make improvements across the district.