Ashfield residents invited to Hucknall to celebrate King's coronation with party in the park
Everyone in Ashfield is invited to Titchfield Park in Hucknall on May 6 to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.
The park will be showing the full ceremony on a big outdoor screen, followed by a screening of family favourite film, Paddington 2.
The free event will run from 10am to about 3pm.
As well as the coronation and film screenings, visitors will be able to shop with more than 45 market stalls including crafts, gifts, and foodie favourites from the annual Hucknall Food & Drink Festival, including Jamaican food from Back-a-Yard Cuisine, Blondie Brownie Bakes, vegan and gluten-free sweets from Bear and Bee Sweet Company, speciality cheese burgers, crepes and Asian street food from Shola and Spice.
There will also be free face painting, and a walkabout prince and princess for families to enjoy.
Robert Docherty, Ashfield Council executive director of place, said: “The King’s coronation is a true once-in-a-generation event and we are proud to offer residents a chance to celebrate this with the community
"So pack a picnic, or buy some treats from the abundance of market stalls, and head over to Titchfield Park in Hucknall to join the party.
“Last year the council hosted an array of excellent free events across the district that were attended by thousands of residents and this year we hope to exceed that success.”
The coronation party is first council event of the summer and others planned include outdoor cinema at Selston Country Park on June 24, the second Ashfield Day in Sutton on August 5 and the Hucknall Food & Drink Festival on August 20.