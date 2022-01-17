Ashfield residents invited to have their say on Selective Licensing Schemes for private rented properties

Property owners, lettings agents, tenants, residents, and agencies affected directly or indirectly by the proposals are being invited to provide their views and comments on the proposal to renew the Selective Licensing Schemes.

A Selective Licence means that all landlords with any privately rented properties in the selected area will need a licence for these properties.

Selective licensing has been in place in these two areas for the past five years, helping to bring about change and improvement to homes and the wider community.

The proposal is to renew the Selective Licensing Schemes for private rented properties in Sutton Central (New Cross) and Stanton Hill areas.

The schemes were recently reviewed, and an Evaluation Report was produced which concluded that the schemes should be renewed to ensure property standards do not fall

The consultation feedback form is available on the council website until February 28, and council officers will also be holding face to face sessions to allow residents, tenants, and agencies the chance to share their views.

The sessions will be on Tuesday, January 18, from 8.30am to 10.30am in the Council Chambers at Urban Road, Wednesday, February 2, from 11am to 1.30pm at Healdswood Community Centre, Mansfield Road, Skegby and Tuesday, February 8, from 11am to 1.30pm at New Cross Community Church, Downing Street, Sutton.

Coun John Wilmott, cabinet member for Licensing, Environmental Health and Regulatory Services, said: “The vast majority of private landlords who rent out properties in the district operate within the law and look after their tenants, but there are some who fail to provide housing to a decent standard.

“Selective Licensing is an important tool that allows us to make improvements to and regulate the private housing in the areas which it is applied to.

"It means landlords and tenants must act responsibly or face possible action from the council, stopping the mindless few who may be causing problems."

You can find the full details of the consultation at www.ashfield.gov.uk/Proposed-Selective-Licensing-Scheme-Consultation.