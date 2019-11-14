Ashfield Police ask social media to name their van - and the suggestions are hilarious

Ashfield police received some hilarious suggestions when they asked Facebook users to help name their van.

Officers on the Ashfield Police Facebook page said: "The Ashfield team have decided it is time for their van to get a name, so we want your help!

The van

"Please comment an appropriate name for our van and our favourite will be chosen.

"Remember, be nice.

"You never know in these winter months when you may need to have a warm seat in the back of it."

Although it may not always be wise to let the public name things - Boaty McBoatface is a prime example- the status received 112 responses.

Some of the suggestions we can publish included Optimus Crime, Sting (after the Police singer), Nicker Locker Glory, and The Viper.

The competition was inspired by Bulwell Police's van, which is aptly named 'The Beast'

If you have a good name, head over to Ashield Police's Facebook page and let them know - facebook.com/AshfieldNorthPolice/

