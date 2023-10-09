News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Ashfield playgroup launch coat collection to support families hit by 'rising cost of living' this winter

A playgroup in Ashfield has launched a winter coat collection to support families struggling with the rising cost of living.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kirkby Woodhouse Playgroup is located at The Acacia Centre and has been based there for a year.

The playgroup had to move from Kirkby Woodhouse Primary School due to their former community room temporarily used by nursery students after a flood at the school site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirsty Evans, of the playgroup, said: “We have worked so hard building up playgroup after covid and did not want to give up on it.

Kirkby Woodhouse School playgroup winter coat collectors at The Acacia Centre, Annesley Woodhouse.Kirkby Woodhouse School playgroup winter coat collectors at The Acacia Centre, Annesley Woodhouse.
Kirkby Woodhouse School playgroup winter coat collectors at The Acacia Centre, Annesley Woodhouse.
Most Popular

“So, we relocated to our current venue and have been there a year.

“We now have to rely on our weekly raffle for fundraising to host brilliant events for the children. Before it was an added bonus.

“Our temporary venue is very good to us and provide tea and coffee included in what we pay for room hire.”

Read More
Nottinghamshire County Council pauses plan to increase school meals price
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since moving to the new venue, organisers at the playgroup have launched a winter coat collection scheme for the community.

Kirsty said: “As community groups have been so generous in supporting us these last few years, we felt it was time to give back.”

As part of the winter coat scheme, the playgroup will accept donations of coats until October 17 across the following venues.

Kirkby Woodhouse Primary School; The Acacia Centre; Back to Front Swimming in Kirkby; The Summit Centre; The Newstead Centre and Oceans of Fun in Hucknall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirsty urged supporters to check opening times for each venue before donating.

She added: “We will be distributing coats just before the half term so families can enjoy time together without worrying about the weather.”

Related topics:Ashfield