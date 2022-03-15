Ashfield MP thanks National Lottery players for helping to support good causes

MP Lee Anderson.

The heartfelt thank you came as Portland College received £6,072 of National Lottery funding.

The funding will be used to run a pilot volunteer transportation programme to enable people with disabilities, local community organisations and other marginalised groups to access the college’s facilities and offsite hubs.

Mr Anderson welcomes the grants and wants more local good causes to apply for National Lottery funding, saying it could be a lifeline as local people and communities rebuild from the impact of the pandemic.

The funding is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

Mr Anderson, said: “It’s heartening to see another community group benefitting from National Lottery funding.

“These groups are inspirational in the great work and support they provide to local people and their community through what have been some extremely difficult times.

“I would encourage charities and groups throughout Ashfield and Eastwood to apply for funding.”

This year is an opportunity for community spirit to continue to shine as the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games and commemorates Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In 2022 communities will on build on this celebratory spirit by coming together to build stronger relationships.

John Mothersole, chair of England Funding Committee at the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we have been able to support communities to prosper and thrive.

“It’s fantastic to see that this funding is being used by charities and community groups, to address issues at the heart of communities, including employability, mental health, supporting young people and building connections to tackle loneliness.

“Our funding is continuing to have a significant impact on people’s lives across the country, helping to address priorities for both local communities and the UK as a whole and supporting them to build back stronger from Covid-19.”