Jamie Wallis, Conservative MP for Bridgend and Porthcawl in South Wales, waived his right to anonymity as the victim of a sexual offence after coming out as the UK’s first openly transgender MP.

The 37-year-old, first elected in 2019, declared ‘it is time’ for the world to know after revealing on Facebook he had ‘gender dysphoria.’

He said he had been blackmailed to the tune of £50,000, raped after he ‘hooked up’ with someone on the internet, and had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorderwhen he fled the scene of car crash in November.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged Mr Wallis’s statement in the Commons and MPs from both sides of the political spectrum sent messages of support.

Among those offering support was Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, who has been vocal on transgender issues in recent weeks, including sharing a Daily Mail opinion piece headlined ‘Sir Keir’s ‘trans’ drivel reported to watchdog’ onto his Facebook page with the post: “What is a woman? Fairly sure its a female adult to be honest. I know this because I have a female mum, sisters, wife and mother-in-law.”

In another post, under the title ‘trans-gender debate’ he claimed some people were ‘missing the whole point’, claiming it was about ‘women’s rights being eroded’, and said his inbox was ‘full of women fed up with the whole argument’.

Support

Offering his support to Mr Wallis, Mr Anderson said: “I spoke to Jamie and offered my full support.

“It’s disgraceful that he was blackmailed in this way. I’ve made clear that my door is always open.”

Mr Wallis Tweeted: “I wanted to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of support I have received following my previous statement.

“I am overwhelmed by the kindness and support I have received.

“I am proud to be completely open and honest about the struggles I have had, and continue to have, with my identity.”

"However, I remain the same person I was yesterday. For the time being, I will continue to present as I always have and will use he/him/his pronouns.”