Ashfield MP Lee Anderson's office rejects delivery of 48,000 leaflets from Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats leaflet includes a photo of Mr Anderson surrounded by quotes and statements he has made over the last few years, including “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed, 100 per cent success rate” and “people who use food banks can’t cook properly”.

After seeing the leaflet, Conservative Mr Anderson tweeted: “Lib Dems new attack poster. Please drop me 48,000 off and I will deliver them myself in Ashfield. #winninghere.”

Today, Wednesday, February 15, Liberal Democrat members took him at his word and went to his constituency office at the Ashfield Hub, on Outram Street, Sutton, in an attempt to deliver them to him.

Coun Baroness Kath Pinnock, the Liberal Democrat’s local government spokesman in the House of Lords, said: “Mr Anderson, deputy chairman of the Conservative party, a voice for the Conservatives in the country, has come out with some fairly outrageous statements, so we did this leaflet and he said to bring it to him and he would deliver it.

“There are going to be some people who agree with him, there always are but to spout this nonsense is trying to deflect from something else entirely.

“We put what he said on a piece of paper as he thinks it's a good idea.

“You mustn’t let people get away with the sort of nonsense he has come out with.”

However, the delivery was unsuccessful, as the office refused to take the leaflets as it is a constituency office and not a campaign office.

Mr Anderson later Tweeted: “You Couldn't Make It Up. The Lib Dems dropped off 48,000 leaflets for me today. At the wrong address. #notwinning here”

Coun Tim Hallam, Broxtowe Council portfolio holder for economic development and asset management and a Liberal Democrat, said: “We will take them back and distribute them in an area where we think it’s a good message to put out.

48,000 leaflets containing the controversial views of Lee Anderson were delivered to his office by a leading councillor from Nottinghamshire Liberal Democrats. Pictured are Coun Tim Hallam and Baroness and Coun Kath Pinnock

“The real important thing for me is that it’s not about the individual words that have come out of Lee Anderson’s mouth, it’s about the current state of the Conservative party.

“For somebody with views as outrageous and contemptable as his to be made the deputy chairman of the Conservative party just shows how low in the barrel they’re scraping.

“I believe he thinks the people of Ashfield agree with him, but I also believe he is wrong.”

Mr Anderson has been approached for comment.

