Ashfield MP leads tributes following death of Selston councillor Sue Hey

Sue, a member of Selston Parish Council, was described as passionate and forthright by many who worked with her and was hailed as someone who care passionately about the people she represented,

Posting on his Facebook page, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson said: “It’s very sad to hear of the passing of my friend and constituent Sue Hey.

"Sue was one those salt of the earth characters who was not afraid to speak out.

Tributes have been paid to Sue Hey

"A good mother and a great person who loved our area.

"I was fortunate enough to spend a few hours with her earlier this year when I gave her a tour of Parliament.

"Sue was also a vocal backer of the bid to get the Maid Marian passenger rail line bought back to Ashfield.

Sue Hey, with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson and former Transport Secretary Grant Schapps (right), was a big supporter of the bid to get the Maid Marian Line bought back to Ashfield

"The world is a poorer place without Sue and my thoughts are with her family at this time.”

Coun David Martin, who sits in Selston Council and also represents the area on Ashfield Council and Nottinghamshire Council, said: “She was a very well respected as a parish councillor and was very active in the events programme for the council.

“When the Tour of Britain bike race came to Nottinghamshire last year, she was the one who sorted all the events out for our area.

"She didn’t hold back in her views, she was certainly opinionated in the nicest way.