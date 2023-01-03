News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ashfield MP leads tributes following death of Selston councillor Sue Hey

Tributes have been paid to Selston councillor Sue Hey, who has died following a brave fight with cancer.

By John Smith
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 4:02pm

Sue, a member of Selston Parish Council, was described as passionate and forthright by many who worked with her and was hailed as someone who care passionately about the people she represented,

Posting on his Facebook page, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson said: “It’s very sad to hear of the passing of my friend and constituent Sue Hey.

Hide Ad

"Sue was one those salt of the earth characters who was not afraid to speak out.

Tributes have been paid to Sue Hey
Most Popular

"A good mother and a great person who loved our area.

"I was fortunate enough to spend a few hours with her earlier this year when I gave her a tour of Parliament.

Hide Ad

"Sue was also a vocal backer of the bid to get the Maid Marian passenger rail line bought back to Ashfield.

Read More
New community policing lead wants to make positive changes in the way people vie...
Hide Ad
Sue Hey, with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson and former Transport Secretary Grant Schapps (right), was a big supporter of the bid to get the Maid Marian Line bought back to Ashfield

"The world is a poorer place without Sue and my thoughts are with her family at this time.”

Hide Ad

Coun David Martin, who sits in Selston Council and also represents the area on Ashfield Council and Nottinghamshire Council, said: “She was a very well respected as a parish councillor and was very active in the events programme for the council.

“When the Tour of Britain bike race came to Nottinghamshire last year, she was the one who sorted all the events out for our area.

Hide Ad

"She didn’t hold back in her views, she was certainly opinionated in the nicest way.

“She was very passionate about the area we live in and the parish council will be the worse off for the loss of her.”