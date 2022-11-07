Ashfield MP calls for an end to the ‘horrifying trade’ of puppy smuggling

MP Lee Anderson (right) pledged to work with Dogs Trust to end puppy smuggling.

Lee Anderson recently attended an event organised by the national charity at the House of Commons, where members called on the Government to take urgent action.

MPs were invited to discuss with the charity how they can work together to end the illegal trade by ensuring the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill is passed by Parliament.

The charity is also asking the Government to include visual checks at the borders in its plan to put a stop to the cruel trade once and for all.

The Kept Animals Bill includes provisions to tackle abuse of the Pet Travel Scheme (PETS), which the charity has been exposing since 2014.

However, having been introduced to Parliament in 2021, the Bill has not progressed any further through the parliamentary process since last November.

During this time, puppies and pregnant dogs continue to be smuggled into the UK on an industrial scale.

Lee Anderson MP said: “I was shocked to learn about the horrendous ways puppies are smuggled into the UK and the poor conditions they endure.

“I hope that Dogs Trust’s campaign will motivate the Government to progress with the Kept Animals Bill and to include their recommendation of including a requirement to carry out a visual check on dogs entering the country, as this will be a key factor in bringing about the end of puppy smuggling.”

Paula Boyden, Dogs Trust veterinary director, added: “Dogs Trust has spent eight years exposing this abhorrent trade and our investigations have revealed that puppy smugglers remain undeterred and are continuing to bring in thousands of underage puppies and pregnant dogs, often in the most dreadful conditions, which do not provide for their needs.