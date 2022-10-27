Ashfield MP accused of 'clear cut hate crime' for remarks about Eddie Izzard

Conservative MP Lee Anderson

Councillor David Hennigan has filed the report following Ashfield MP Lee Anderson’s comments about comedian Izzard, which have come under fire in the media for being transphobic.

The councillor, who represents Central Sutton and New Cross on Ashfield District Council, said he has also complained to the new Conservative Party chairman, Nadhim Zahawi, and asked the chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police to investigate.

Mr Anderson has been heavily criticised for making the comments, which questioned whether female representation in parliament would “increase or decrease” if Eddie Izzard was elected as an MP.

Councillor David Hennigan said the MP has 'gone too far this time'.

He told Talk TV: “I think Labour has got 51% of their MPs now, in parliament, are females. Now, if Eddie Izzard gets elected, I don’t know whether that increases or decreases the percentage.

“Because I’m not sure what he’s all about, Keir Starmer’s not sure what he’s all about. And you know what, the old traditional working-class Labour voters will take a look at Eddie Izzard and think, y’know, really?

“Is that what’s coming to parliament? I think it opens a whole new debate, mate. I’m going to be honest now, controversial as always, if he does get elected and I’m still here, I shouldn’t be following him into the toilets.”

Councillor Hennigan claimed that these comments constitute a hate crime.

According to the CPS, a hate crime is committed ‘if the incident/criminal offence which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice against a person who is transgender or perceived to be transgender’.

Coun Hennigan said: “Lee Anderson has overstepped the mark this time. His comments on Talk TV, then shared on his social media account were abhorrent and ignorant.

“I have taken the step of writing to both the new Conservative Party chairman, Nadeem Zahawi MP, and the Met Police asking for a formal investigation.

“People in Ashfield are quite rightly disgusted by the continued controversies caused by Lee Anderson.

“He has the morals of a 1970 working man’s club comedian. It is appalling and I believe his comments constitute a hate crime. It is clear cut. It should be investigated.

“I don’t share Eddie Izzard’s politics but she should be not be vilified and bullied for having the ambition to be a Labour MP.

“Politics can be and should be better than this.”

Izzard, who identifies as female, has faced a barrage of abuse since launching her campaign to become the MP for Sheffield earlier this month.

The comedian made a statement alongside the candidates longlisted for the Sheffield Central seat, which said: “Nobody should be subjected to persistent and targeted abuse because of who they are, how they identify or their race or ethnicity.”

Meanwhile, Lee Anderson MP has defended his right to free speech.

He told the Chad: “Free speech is the bedrock of a modern and diverse democracy and I believe I was exercising my right to express an opinion.

“If an MP is denied their right to free speech then what chance do the rest of society have?

“It might be worth remembering that councillor Hennigan was part of the same Ashfield Independents that banned Donald Trump from visiting Ashfield and in relation to a 1970s comedian – he probably needs reminding that it was the Independents stated that Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown should be allowed to perform in Ashfield after Labour had banned him from all council venues.