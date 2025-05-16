Ashfield man wants others to share the weightloss journey he took as he launches his own Slimming World group

An Ashfield slimmer who transformed his life by losing seven stone is using his success to help other people achieve their weightloss dreams too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damian Murphy-Clarke is starting up a new group at The Ashwood Centre in Kirkby on May 29.

And he wants to use his own story and journey to help inspire others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In late 2022, Damian and his husband Graham, who are from Hucknall, and his mother-in-law Correena decided it was time for a change.

Damian Murphy-Clarke before and after having lost seven stone. Photo: Submitted

With a family holiday on the horizon, they set themselves a goal to lose a few stone and feel more confident in their clothes.

But what began as a short-term goal quickly turned into a life-changing journey.

Damian said: “We joined Slimming World as a family, we went every week and found so much strength in the support of our consultant and each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time their holiday rolled around, they had already achieved incredible results – but they didn’t stop there.

Graham (left), Damian and Correena have lost more than 18 stone between them. Photo: Submitted

Damian continued: “As much as we were proud of what we’d achieved for the trip, we realised it wasn’t just about that one event.

“It was about being healthier for the long term, especially for me.

"I’m a dad to four amazing children, including two boys with additional needs, and one with complex, lifelong medical conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew I had to be in the best health possible to support them for years to come.”

Damian went from barely cooking to becoming a confident, food-savvy home chef.

He said: “I had to learn everything from scratch.

"I used my Slimming World books constantly and picked up recipe ideas from other members.

"And you know what? It worked.”

To date, Damian has lost seven stone, husband Graham has lost six-and-a-half stone, and Correena has shed five stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the weightloss is more than just a number on the scales – it’s a whole new lifestyle for all of them.

Damian said: “The best thing is, it’s not a diet, it’s a new way of eating.

Nothing is off the table, and you don’t have to give up the things you love.

"You’re in control and you learn how to enjoy your food while still achieving your goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having achieved his own success, Damian now wants to help others succeed on the same journey.

Both he and and Graham are now Slimming World consultants and Graham has already started his own group in Linby.

Now Damian is set to start his at The Ashwood Centre this month.

He said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target”.

“Support is really the most important thing, it all starts with feeling that you’re not alone.

"I couldn’t have lost seven stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

"As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.”

Damian’s Kirkby group sessions will be on Thursdays at 5.30pm and 7pm.

To register, call 07471 067561, visit slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 8978000.