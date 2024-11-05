Ashfield man hoping to inspire others on weight loss journey as he starts new group

An Ashfield slimmer who transformed his life by losing five stone is using his success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Graham Murphy-Clarke joined his local Slimming World group in Hucknall two years ago and dropped from 17st 6lbs to 12st 3lbs.

Graham has now trained as a consultant for Slimming World at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

And now he is starting his own group at Ravenshead Leisure Centre on Tuesday, November 12 at 7pm.

Graham said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

"After losing five stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing.

"It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone.

"I couldn’t have lost five stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

“As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.

"That’s why, at my group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

"I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life but when I came to Slimming World it was different.

"I never felt like I was on a diet.

"The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.”

To join Graham's Ravenshead group, go along on November 12 or call 07400 177963.