Ashfield leisure centres free to all emergency services and frontline NHS staff over Christmas period

Leisure centres in Ashfield will be free to all members of the emergency services and frontline NHS colleagues this Christmas period.

The goodwill gesture is being made by leisure operator Everyone Active, in recognition of the hard work the emergency services carry out, particularly over the Christmas period, when they are working long and unsociable hours away from family and friends.

Lammas Leisure Centre, Sutton In Ashfield

From Monday 23 to Tuesday 31 of December, all those who hold a valid emergency Services ID card will be granted free-of-charge access to the gyms and swimming pools at

Everyone Active’s centres that remain open during this time.

Everyone Active’s centres in Ashfield are Hucknall Leisure Centre, Lammas Leisure Centre, Edgewood Leisure Centre and Festival Hall Leisure Centre.

David Bibby, managing director at Everyone Active, said: “We respect the hard work emergency services and NHS colleagues carry out to all year round to protect the health and wellbeing of local communities.

“At Christmas, many colleagues will work especially long hours and additional shifts to keep us all safe and well.

“This initiative is our way of showing our appreciation for the invaluable work they do.”

Anyone wanting to visit their local Everyone Active centre over the Christmas period is advised to check its opening hours by visiting www.everyoneactive.com/centre/.

All emergency services and NHS colleagues will be required to fill in the necessary health and safety forms and complete an online induction before being granted free and unlimited

access to the centres over the festive period.