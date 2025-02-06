Ashfield landlord fined thousands for poor housing

A landlord has been fined almost £20,000 for renting out a rat-infested house with no heating or hot water in Ashfield.

The property owner, who lives in the Isle of Man, failed to comply with ‘Improvement Notices’ issued by Ashfield Council who acted after complaints from tenants.

The man owned two properties in the Ashfield district which he was renting out.

One had no electrical safety certificates – a requirement for private landlords – but the second was in significant disrepair.

An image shared from inside an Ashfield property.

In addition to the lack of heating and water, the house had excessive damp and mould and a collapsed ceiling due to a damaged roof.

In addition, the property was hoarded and had a large infestation of vermin, according to the council.

Ashfield Council helped his tenants seek alternative accommodation while offering him guidance and support to make the improvements needed.

When he failed to do so, Ashfield Council issued civil penalties, fining him £10,000 for a breach of Improvement Notice and almost £5,000 each for the failure to have valid electrical safety certificates.

Coun Andy Meakin, executive lead for social housing and assets, said: “Private landlords have a responsibility to provide safe, decent housing for tenants. Those who fail to do so will face the consequence as this private landlord has.”