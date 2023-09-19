Ashfield Jobs and Careers Fair comes to Kirkby next month
Management consultancy, Kinver Business Solutions has been named as headline sponsor and engineering contractor, Van Elle, has been named as a support sponsor – both will be present at the event.
The Ashfield Careers Fair, in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), is attended by hundreds of jobseekers, students and career hopefuls each year.
People looking for new careers and training opportunities are being invited come along to see what’s on offer and talk to one of what will be expected to be more than 90 exhibitors.
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “Our annual careers fair is a fantastic opportunity to meet potential employers and find out about training opportunities that could enhance your career or help you on your journey into employment.
"These events are key in improving the skills and employment opportunities in Ashfield and the council is working tirelessly to create opportunities across Ashfield.
“Our aim is to decrease the skills gap by investing in the future of our area and its residents and businesses.”
The free event will be taking place at Kirkby Leisure Centre on Hodgkinson Road on Friday, October 6 from 10am to 3pm.
Whether you’re currently employed and looking to start a new career journey, unemployed and trying to get a foot on the career ladder, the advice is head down to the careers fair next month and see what’s on offer.