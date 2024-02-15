House prices remained steady in Ashfield in December, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.9 per cent annual decline.

The average Ashfield house price in December was £185,315, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from November.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.6 per cent, and Ashfield was lower than the 0.1 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ashfield fell by £7,500 – putting the area 28th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Broxtowe, where property prices increased on average by 5.4 per cent, to £261,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Lincoln lost 7.7 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £174,000.

First-time buyers in Ashfield spent an average of £164,200 on their property – £7,200 less than a year ago, but £39,400 more than in December 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £204,100 on average in December – 24.3 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Ashfield in December – they dropped 0.5 per cent in price, to £138,219 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 5.1 per cent.

Among other types of property detached were up 0.2 per cent monthly; down three per cent annually; £265,714 average, semi-detached were up 0 per cent monthly; down 3.8 per cent annually; £171,671 average and flats were down 0 per cent monthly; down 5.5 per cent annually; £92,802 average.

Buyers paid 25.4 per cent less than the average price in the East Midlands (£248,000) in December for a property in Ashfield. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.