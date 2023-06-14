News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield hosts visit from US delegates to discuss new trade initiatives

Ashfield District Council was proud to host a visit from a delegation from Mentor City Trade Initiative (MTI) from Ohio in America.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jun 2023

Mentor is a city in Cleveland near Lake County in Ohio and they are a local authority, with a strong manufacturing and retail focus, along with research and development, engineering and metalwork companies that serve advanced manufacturing for the aerospace, polymer, and biomedical industries.

The meeting explored the potential for Mentor City and Ashfield District Council to work together for mutual benefit, enabling their respective business communities to access UK and US trade markets.

Coun Matt Relf, executive director Jas Hundal, Melanie Wheelwright and Mentor City representatives Ray Kirchner, Kevin Malecek and Kenneth FilipiakCoun Matt Relf, executive director Jas Hundal, Melanie Wheelwright and Mentor City representatives Ray Kirchner, Kevin Malecek and Kenneth Filipiak
Coun Matt Relf, executive lead member for Regeneration and Planning for Ashfield District Council, said: “The meeting with Mentor City will mean that Ashfield will start to be seen as an important trading location within the US and encourage new international referrals.

"It will offer an opportunity to local companies to access new markets and strengthen supply chain bases.”

