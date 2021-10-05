Ashfield groups benefit from £10K in National Lottery funding in latest round

The Cedar Wildlife Project Community Interest Company is the latest group to have benefited from the fund which is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK - which distributes money raised by National Lottery players.

National Lottery players raise around £36 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

Welcoming the news, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson said: “It’s great to see local community groups benefiting from National Lottery funding. These groups are inspirational in the great work and support they provide to local people and their community through what have been some extremely difficult times. I would encourage all local groups to apply for funding.”

£10,000 has been handed out to Ashfield groups

Around £65m has been distributed to groups across England in the past three months.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk