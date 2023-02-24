Ashfield firefighters take part in training exercise at Holme Pierrepont Country Park

Firefighters from Ashfield and Blidworth were among those taking part in a training exercise at Holme Pierrepont Country Park.

The exercise took place on February 21, with firefighters from Ashfield, Blidworth, Collingham, Tuxford and Newark as part of the High Volume Pump (HVP) Team as well as firefighters from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

A post on Ashfield Fire Station Facebook page said: “The purpose was to familiarise those from Leicester to the capabilities the HVP can provide should large amounts of water be required for firefighting purposes.

“The HVP ran out 1km of hose and provided enough water for two fire appliances to maintain several ground monitors and main jets.

“We hope that you enjoyed your visit to us.”

