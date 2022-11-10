News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield firefighters shine spotlight on tackling blazes in a bygone era

Firefighters have shone a spotlight on tackling blazes in a bygone era by sharing some vintage photographs.

By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Ashfield Fire Station posted a selection of photographs on its Facebook page from a house fire on Thorsby Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, which were taken in the 1970’s.

The post said: “Two fire appliances are in the picture and you can clearly see one is from Mansfield Fire Station.

Firefighters at a house fire in Thorsby Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, in the 1970’s

“The equipment has changed a lot since then.

"Keeping our communities safe.”

