A solemn gathering at St Mary’s Cenotaph in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 11am took place as everyone stood to attention to the sole trumpet of “The Last Post”, a service, prayers and poppy wreath laying by civic dignitaries This was followed by a service for over 100 people at King’s Mill Hospital Conference Centre

The “Ashfield Festival of Remembrance” was organised with help of the Together in Ashfield Community Interest Company, ATTFE College and Sherwood Forest Hospital Foundation Trust

The theme for this year’s festival was the medical service, and tributes underscored the strength and unity of the Ashfield community as they honoured their shared history, thoughts and the local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Various local historians contributed, and the local community worked tirelessly to honour local nursing history, especially those of King’s Mill Hospital, highlighting the hospital’s role during World War II.

The event saw a wonderful turnout at the Cenotaph and hospital from community members, ATTFE staff, learners, and volunteers, joined by Ed Attenborough, the High Sheriff of Nottingham and a Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire.

His Majesty’s Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire Nora Senior, CBE, DL and Lt Col Keith Spiers OBE as well as Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire and ATTFE College Principal Liz Barrett OBE, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin DL and Cllr Dale Grounds also attended.

At King’s Mill Hospital, a service followed with presentations and shared time together, a trumpeter played out “The Last Post” and was followed by an introduction and warm welcome to the guests by Deputy Chief Executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (SFHT) and Sherwood Armed Forces Network Lead, David Selwyn.

Simon Martin, MBE, Executive Leader at ATTFE College introduced other poignant speakers in turn,

Ed Attenborough, the High Sheriff of Nottingham and a Deputy Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, spoke about “Our Communities, the value of medical teams” and gave certificates of achievement to ATTFE volunteers present for their outstanding work and commitment to the “Ashfield Festival of Remembrance”

Nora Senior OBE, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire gave a thoughtful address on “The Value of Taking Time to Remember.”

This was followed by an address by Liz Barrett OBE DL of ATTFE College, who spoke about the growing significance of the Tommy silhouettes and Remembrance. She told us that 400 had been made and distributed across Nottinghamshire, made by the College Construction Department staff and learners with many more orders waiting for them. She thanked the community and ATTFE College staff for such an amazing effort.

Local historian David Needham gave the history of the late Vera Anderson, awarded a George Medal for her efforts during World War II and her contributions to keeping Nottinghamshire safe during that time.

Lieutenant Colonel K.E. Spiers, Head of the UK Engagement Centre at Chetwynd Barracks, spoke on the significance of Remembrance and the importance of the Together in Ashfield Community Interest Company and its ongoing contributions not only to Remembrance but to how they fund raise and keep the history of Ashfield alive.

Neil Bettison, Armed Forces Lead with Nottinghamshire County Council and Laura Davison, a Specialist Nurse - Street Health with SFHT gave a moving poem on “War Time Stories.” This was brought home as the poem was about Neil’s Aunty.

Brent Gillicker, RODP, told the enlightening story of the “Concise History of King’s Mill Hospital during World War Two” to the amazement of many who weren’t aware of the hospital’s history and it being the first American Military Hospital in the UK between 1941 and 1942.

Thomas Vardy from the Sherwood Armed Forces Network explained about the network, in particular some of their recent work – recognising the past, the present and the future. He explained their involvement from holding Remembrance events at the Hospital Trust’s three sites to holding staff away days at Newark Air Museum.

Towards the end of the service Nora Senior OBE, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire gave a special medal presentation to Mr Roy William Starmer. It was a privilege to present the Nuclear Test Medal to Mr Starmer in recognition of his remarkable service and his enduring contribution to Britain’s nuclear test programme.

Mr Starmer is a distinguished Merchant Navy veteran who served with honour and dedication. In the 1950s, he was a Merchant Navy sailor participating in Britain’s nuclear test programme. His service took him to Maralinga in Southern Australia, where he was part of the nuclear testing task force—a chapter of history marked by courage, resilience, and sacrifice.

In November 2022, the Prime Minister announced the creation of the Nuclear Test Medal to formally recognise the significant contributions of military personnel, civilians, and overseas staff who took part in Britain’s nuclear testing efforts during the 1950s and 1960s.

Rodney Warden from the SFHT Chaplaincy Team concluded the service with “Prayers for Remembrance”.

A buffet for the guests with time to talk and reflect was provided by ATTFE College catering students and special cakes baked by the College’s “Butterfly Bakery”.

This day was a testament to the strength of our community and the incredible impact of working together to remember and honour those who served.

David Selwyn, Deputy Chief Executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (SFHFT) and Sherwood Armed Forces Network Lead said: “We were proud and honoured to host this year’s Ashfield Festival of Remembrance at King’s Mill Hospital. It was a privilege to stand alongside so many people and organisations who work tirelessly to support our armed forces community across Nottinghamshire.

At Sherwood Forest Hospitals, we’re especially proud of our strong and growing partnerships and of our Veterans Network, which helps us to support those who serve, those who have served, and their families. Healthcare and the Armed Forces share a purpose — to care for others — and that connection continues today through the support we offer to serving personnel, veterans, and their families, and through the shared values of service and compassion.”

Liz Barrett, OBE, DL Principal at ATTFE College commented: “The Ashfield Festival of Remembrance differs from actual Remembrance Day. It focuses upon a specific group of local people who made a real contribution to the national war efforts. We work hard to bring historic stories to life so that together we can all give thanks for the sacrifices made. Last year we focused upon the fire service. This year we are focusing upon the medical service. #inthistogether"

