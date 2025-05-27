There was plenty of fun for the entire family, including giant games, live music, support service stalls, and more.
It was a free event – open to all.
Take a look at these familiar faces who did not let the rain hold them back.
1. Ashfield event
Members of Nottinghamshire victims care, Inspire and Nottinghamshire Fire brigade. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Morven Park
Ashfield family wellbeing roadshow was held at Morven Park, Kirkby. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Free fun
Having a go with drums at Ashfield's free family wellbeing roadshow. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Wellbeing team
The Everyone Active team, which focuses on activity and wellbeing, includes Danny Varnam, Sarah Kirk, and Emma Morrell. Photo: Brian Eyre
