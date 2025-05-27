Ashfield family wellbeing roadshow returns with a splash

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th May 2025, 17:04 BST
Residents braved the rain to attend a free community wellbeing roadshow at Morvern Park in Kirkby facilitated by Ashfield Council and partners.

There was plenty of fun for the entire family, including giant games, live music, support service stalls, and more.

It was a free event – open to all.

Take a look at these familiar faces who did not let the rain hold them back.

Members of Nottinghamshire victims care, Inspire and Nottinghamshire Fire brigade.

Members of Nottinghamshire victims care, Inspire and Nottinghamshire Fire brigade. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ashfield family wellbeing roadshow was held at Morven Park, Kirkby.

Ashfield family wellbeing roadshow was held at Morven Park, Kirkby. Photo: Brian Eyre

Having a go with drums at Ashfield's free family wellbeing roadshow.

Having a go with drums at Ashfield's free family wellbeing roadshow. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Everyone Active team, which focuses on activity and wellbeing, includes Danny Varnam, Sarah Kirk, and Emma Morrell.

The Everyone Active team, which focuses on activity and wellbeing, includes Danny Varnam, Sarah Kirk, and Emma Morrell. Photo: Brian Eyre

